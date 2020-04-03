Michael Phillips: Redskins Waiving Cash Owed By Richmond “We’re In A New Era”

Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported on Thursday that the Washington Redskins have decided to waive the cash that the city of Richmond owed the organization for hosting their camp down there.

Breaking: Redskins waive cash owed by Richmond for training camp in 2019; will continue to waive going forward: https://t.co/9of0cnv41X — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) April 2, 2020

On Friday, the Richmond journalist joined The Team 980’s The Doc and Galdi Show expressing that this move by the Washington Redskins is “tangible proof that we’re in a new era with Ron Rivera”.

“They are walking the walk about wanting to get the fans back and wanting everybody on their side,” said Phillips.

Phillips says that fans love having training camp down in Richmond and love being able to interact with the players. However, he begs the questions that some opposing fans have, “why are we using tax-payer money to pay for the Redskins to come to town?”

The city of Richmond still owed the Redskins $161, 767, but the team has waived that money as signs of a “goodwill gesture” by the team. They have also waived future payments as well. Phillips suggests that the money will go towards schools and fixing potholes in the streets to name a few.

The Redskins will be back in Richmond for Training Camp in July and August pending COVID-19.

