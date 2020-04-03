Julie Donaldson: Redskins Confident Dwayne Haskins Will Be Able To Learn New Offense

Former Redskins cornerback DeAngelo Hall, in an appearance on NFL Network’s Total Access Wednesday, said that he doesn’t see how Dwayne Haskins could win the Redskins’ starting quarterback job next season.

Best part of DeAngelo Hall's anti-Haskins spiel was the former MeAngelo saying, "These young guys…want things given to them." LOL. Perhaps was acting/trolling, but rant was highly flawed. Dwayne beat out Joe Burrow but will shy away from competing w/ Kyle Allen? Okay. #Redskins — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) April 3, 2020

NBC Sports Washington’s Julie Donaldson joined The Team 980/95.9FM’s The Doc and Galdi Show Friday to address Hall’s comments on Dwayne Haskins. Hall, along with several other analysts, deemed Kyle Allen’s experience and familiarity with the system and coaching staff as primary reasons he has a leg up on Haskins.

“If you’re just going to talk about experience, yes Kyle is going to have more experience in the NFL. He’s played more games, he’s been in Scott Turner’s offense for two years,” said Donaldson. “That’s going to be his advantage.”

The Redskins, however, aren’t discouraged by Haskins learning this new offense.

“When I talk to anyone who is in the Redskins [organization], they’re not concerned at all about Haskins picking up this up,” Donaldson expressed. “He’s smart. He’s going to be able to get it, and while it’s a big, complicated system, it’s actually really simplified once you get to it.”

Donaldson also points out that Haskins, from a physical standpoint, “has the bigger body, the bigger arm, and is going to be more accurate.”

The only thing that worries Donaldson when it comes to both quarterbacks, is who, besides Terry McLaurin, will they be throwing the ball to?

