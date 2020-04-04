How Can I Stay Fit Without a Gym During This Quarantine? [Listen]

Aladdin Da Prince
| 04.04.20
Dismiss

Want to stay fit without having a gym? Aladdin talks with DMV trainer Gym Jones about the FITDC initiative with DC Mayor Bowser and an APP developed to help people stay in shape during this quarantine. Listen

RELATED:Wellness Week: 3 Ways to Protect Your Mental Health During Lockdown

RELATED: Wellness Week: How to Use Quarantine Time Intentionally

RELATED: How The Coronavirus Crisis Is Affecting CBD Beauty & Wellness Sales

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated April 4th)
Legends of Hip Hop Concert - Atlanta
31 photos
Videos
Close