Thomas Davis On Signing With The Redskins And Being Leader In The Locker Room

Newly-signed Redskins linebacker Thomas Davis joined The Team 980’s The Brian Mitchell Show w/ Scott Linn Monday to shed some light on why he chose to reunite with his former head coach Ron Rivera.

“Having that opportunity to reconnect was a no-brainer for me,” said Davis who played nine NFL seasons under Rivera in Carolina. “Having the familiarity with Coach Rivera and knowing how he likes to do things. and I know Coach Rivera is a guy that’s going to come in and get Washington headed into the direction that everybody wants to see them headed in.”

Davis signed a one-year deal with Washington this off-season after spending last season with the Chargers. The 15-year veteran deems that he’ll be able to “help out where needed” in a locker room that is fairly young.

“This team has a ton of talent, especially on the defensive side, and when you have talent, it’s all about nurturing that talent and bringing guys along,” Davis expressed. “I’m looking forward to being apart of that process.”

The three-time Pro Bowler also shared with Brian Mitchell and Scott Linn that the Redskins were going to be sending out their playbooks soon. Davis said he’s looking forward to putting together some type of “study group” for the linebackers and getting on a Zoom call with others during this global pandemic.

Nothing is official until it hits TikTok 😂 (Repost via @ThomasDavisSDTM) pic.twitter.com/zWL3gIcXqf — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) March 25, 2020

