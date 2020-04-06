Shawn Springs: Dwayne Haskins Is Prepped & Ready To Compete For The Redskins Starting QB Job

Former Redskins Cornerback, 13 year NFL veteran & mentor to Dwayne Haskins Shawn Springs joins The Kevin Sheehan Show to discuss how Haskins has been working out through the COVID-19 pandemic, and if he’s worried about the competition at the Redskins quarterback position with Ron Rivera bringing in Kyle Allen.

Al Galdi: DeAngelo Hall says he can’t see how Dwayne Haskins will win the Redskins’ starting QB job https://t.co/B0rPmAri8R pic.twitter.com/X3SEmyMLNG — The Team 980 & 95.9FM (@team980) April 3, 2020

Also, a few thoughts on if Dwayne Haskins is sensitive to criticism he receives on social media or elsewhere. Then Shawn tells us what he thought of Haskins through his first year and what he must improve on. Plus, why the Redskins should be all in on drafting Chase Young.

