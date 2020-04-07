R. Kelly Denied Early Release From Prison

Singer R. Kelly will not get an early release from prison, as Kelly’s request has been denied by a judge. This denial comes just days after news broke that the singer filed a request for an early release.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the judge reviewing the request, didn’t feel as though Kelly, 53, was a part of the “at risk” group. The judge went on to say, in the court docs, Kelly could still flee or attempt to obstruct, threaten or intimidate prospective witnesses.

Kelly isn’t the only celebrity who has requested and early release from prison due to COVID-19. Late last week, rapper Teksahi 6ix9ine was released from prison after he put in an early release request due to fears of contracting the coronavirus.

