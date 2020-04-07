A few weeks ago Hip-Hop OG Scarface shocked the culture when he announced he had tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. Now we’re getting word that Fred The Godson doesn’t just have the virus but is fighting for his life because of COVID-19.

Yesterday the South Bronx representative took to Twitter to inform his followers that he was battling the “Covid-19 shit!” and to please keep him in their prayers. In the picture we can clearly see Fred on a ventilator which is used only when the coronavirus infected patient is in their most critical point.

I’m in here with this Covid-19 shit! Please keep me in y’all prayers!!! #GodIsGreat pic.twitter.com/e6xRM3OSWb — FRED THE GODSON (@FREDTHEGODSON) April 6, 2020

Thus far Hip-Hop has seen rappers like Scarface, Slim Thug and YNW Melly reveal that they’ve tested positive for the deadly disease, but none of them have required the medical help that Fred The Godson is currently receiving and hopefully they won’t.

This is especially scary as it’s been reported that coronavirus patients who end up on a ventilator basically have a 50/50 chance of living or dying at the point due to the severity of their conditions.

Prayers up for Fred The Godson, y’all. Get well soon, homie!

Fred The Godson Asks For “Prayers” As He Battles Coronavirus On A Ventilator was originally published on hiphopwired.com

