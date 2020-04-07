Kedric Golston Agrees With Clinton Portis: I’m Probably Taking Simmons At No. 2

Roughly two weeks out from the NFL Draft and speculation about what the Redskins should do with their second overall pick continues to grow. Initial reports suggested that the Redskins would take ‘generational talent’ Chase Young with their pick. However, back in February as the NFL Combine drew near, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was a strong candidate to be taken at number two.

“If the medical staff clears him … you take Tua at No. 2. There’s no doubt about that.”@MelKiperESPN thinks the Redskins should draft Tua over Chase Young pic.twitter.com/dxhFmaBBmx — First Take (@FirstTake) February 27, 2020

Then, back on March 25th, Redskins great Clinton Portis told The Team 980/95.9FM’s Kevin Sheehan, “no disrespect to Chase Young, but I would take Isaiah Simmons at number two” when asked what he would do if he was making the selection.

Portis’ teammate in Washington, Kedric Golston, joined The Doc and Galdi Show Tuesday and gave his take as well.

“They’re both generational talents,” said Golston of Chase Young and Isaiah Simmons. “But if I had to take one at [number] two, I’m probably taking Simmons out of Clemson.”

Golston supported his claim by stating that teams would not be able to prepare for a guy like Simmons, who’s versatile and can play position-less football. From an offensive perspective, he deems that teams would be able to limit Chase Young.

“I can chip Chase Young. I can slide away from Chase Young. I can three-step drop Chase Young,” Golston expressed.

“But Simmons, is he a corner? Is he a safety? What is he doing? If you don’t know where he is in this package, then it causes you to take a deep breath and it makes that quarterback second guess what his role is in the defense.”

Prospect FilmRoom Isaiah Simmons in man cov v Miles Boykin, who ran a 4.42 40 at the combine. Nice recovery off the line. Outside leverage w/safety help. Glides like a gazelle and makes a clean play on the ball. Size/short area speed. pic.twitter.com/7Tpu1fPWmV — John Ellis (@OnePantherPlace) March 25, 2020

Spoke w/ @Golston64. Said exactly what @TheRealC_Portis said: #Redskins should take Isaiah Simmons. Compared him to Thomas Davis, who Kedric played w/ at Georgia. #Skins are guaranteed a freak in Simmons or Chase Young. 3-13 sucked. Having No. 2 pick in this #NFLDraft does not. — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) April 7, 2020

To hear anything you might’ve missed from The Doc and Galdi Show, check it out in The Team 980 Audio Vault or The Team 980 App.

Kedric Golston Agrees With Clinton Portis: I’m Probably Taking Simmons At No. 2 was originally published on theteam980.com

Anthony Haynie III

Also On 93.9 WKYS: