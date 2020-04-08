CLOSE
Ben Standig Shares His Latest NFL Mock Draft With Kevin Sheehan

 

Ben Standig of the Athletic DC joins The Team 980/95.9FM’s The Kevin Sheehan Show with his updated NFL Mock Draft Top 10. Not only does the Redskins insider share with us his Mock Draft, he projects who the Redskins may take in the later rounds of the draft, and he and Kevin react to what new Redskins head coach Ron Rivera said on his Zoom conference call Tuesday.

Ben Standig’s latest 2020 Mock Draft Top 10:

1 – Cincinnati Bengals – Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2 – Washington Redskins – Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

3 – Detroit Lions – Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4 – New York Giants – Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

5 – Miami Dolphins – Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6 – Los Angeles Chargers – Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7 – Carolina Panthers – Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8 – Arizona Cardinals – Tristan Wirfs, OL, Iowa 

9 – Jacksonville Jaguars – Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

10 – Cleveland Browns – Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville 

To hear anything you might’ve missed from The Kevin Sheehan Show, check it out in The Team 980 Audio Vault or The Team 980 App.

