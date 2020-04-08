Ben Standig of the Athletic DC joins The Team 980/95.9FM’s The Kevin Sheehan Show with his updated NFL Mock Draft Top 10. Not only does the Redskins insider share with us his Mock Draft, he projects who the Redskins may take in the later rounds of the draft, and he and Kevin react to what new Redskins head coach Ron Rivera said on his Zoom conference call Tuesday.

The Ron Rivera conference call with local reporters has begun. On Trent: Rivera effectively punts on providing any update. Says the two sides talked. Tbd. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 7, 2020

On Haskins and Allen. Rivera says he sees a good competition. Says Allen is "the right kind of person for the room" based on having been around him the last two years. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 7, 2020

Rivera on Snyder. Says they talk almost daily and that the conversations primarily are about keeping the owner updated. Otherwise, no push from Snyder. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 7, 2020

Ben Standig’s latest 2020 Mock Draft Top 10:

1 – Cincinnati Bengals – Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2 – Washington Redskins – Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

3 – Detroit Lions – Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4 – New York Giants – Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

5 – Miami Dolphins – Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6 – Los Angeles Chargers – Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7 – Carolina Panthers – Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8 – Arizona Cardinals – Tristan Wirfs, OL, Iowa

9 – Jacksonville Jaguars – Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

10 – Cleveland Browns – Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

To hear anything you might’ve missed from The Kevin Sheehan Show, check it out in The Team 980 Audio Vault or The Team 980 App.

Ben Standig Shares His Latest NFL Mock Draft With Kevin Sheehan was originally published on theteam980.com

Anthony Haynie III

Also On 93.9 WKYS: