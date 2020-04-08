Ben Standig Shares His Latest NFL Mock Draft With Kevin Sheehan

Ben Standig of the Athletic DC joins The Team 980/95.9FM’s The Kevin Sheehan Show with his updated NFL Mock Draft Top 10. Not only does the Redskins insider share with us his Mock Draft, he projects who the Redskins may take in the later rounds of the draft, and he and Kevin react to what new Redskins head coach Ron Rivera said on his Zoom conference call Tuesday.
Ben Standig’s latest 2020 Mock Draft Top 10:
1 – Cincinnati Bengals – Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
2 – Washington Redskins – Chase Young, DE, Ohio State
3 – Detroit Lions – Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
4 – New York Giants – Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
5 – Miami Dolphins – Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
6 – Los Angeles Chargers – Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
7 – Carolina Panthers – Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
8 – Arizona Cardinals – Tristan Wirfs, OL, Iowa
9 – Jacksonville Jaguars – Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
10 – Cleveland Browns – Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
