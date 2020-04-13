CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Drake Focusing On New Album While Quarantined

We are all finding ways to stay entertained and productive while participate in social distancing, including Drake. While on IG live with Diddy, the “Tooise Slide” rapper admitted being quarantined has him focusing on a new album.

“Obviously, God has us all inside the house right now sitting down, so the amount of focus I’m able to put into this album is probably way different that it would’ve been if I had to go through the residency in Vegas and be able to go meet up with Justin [Bieber] in Miami or whatever,“said Drake. 

 

Drake did not given any information as to when he would like to drop this project.

Diddy , Drake , Instagram , instagram live , Toosie Slide

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated April 12th)
Byron Allen's 4th Annual Oscar Gala to Benefit Children's Hospital Los Angeles
47 photos
Videos
Close