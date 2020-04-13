Drake Focusing On New Album While Quarantined

We are all finding ways to stay entertained and productive while participate in social distancing, including Drake. While on IG live with Diddy, the “Tooise Slide” rapper admitted being quarantined has him focusing on a new album.

“Obviously, God has us all inside the house right now sitting down, so the amount of focus I’m able to put into this album is probably way different that it would’ve been if I had to go through the residency in Vegas and be able to go meet up with Justin [Bieber] in Miami or whatever,“said Drake.

Drake did not given any information as to when he would like to drop this project.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: