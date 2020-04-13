Diddy Stops Lizzo From Twerking On IG Live

Diddy is in a little hot water this morning after he stopped Lizzo from twerking on his IG live Sunday.

Diddy hopped on the Gram with Drake, JLO and Lizzo to raise awareness for COVID-19 and sending food to essential workers via Door Dash. While having a dance-a-thon with Lizzo, Diddy cut the “Truth Hurts” rapper off mid-twerk and asked if they could play something a little more family friendly, because it was Easter Sunday.

Hours later, Diddy addressed why he abruptly asked Lizzo to stop twerking; and it had nothing to do with her actually twerking.

Check out what he had to say below.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: