14 CBD Beauty Products On Sale For 4/20

In cannabis culture, 4/20 is the holy grail of holidays. With the world currently on “stay at home” orders, there are more than enough reasons to partake in marijuana-based activities on this beloved day.
Cannabis contains many chemical compounds, one of which is cannabidiol. Whereas THC, is the compound in the cannabis plant that has psychoactive properties, cannabidiol is nonpsychoactive. But it is rich in antinflammatory agents and has been proven to help with anxiety and stress relief.
With COVID-19 leaving many without jobs and homebound allowing room for depression, fear, worry, and every other emotion CBD might be . While you might be strapped for cash, here are a few different cannabis-infused items on-sale this holiday. Shipping and processing timelines might be delayed, but 4/20 (April 2020) is technically all-month long this year, so enjoy from here on out. Please do so responsibly.
Moisturize and nourish your face CBD-rich moisturizer featuring a blend of essential oils including macadamia, arnica and jojoba from cEVAd by model and Bravo’s Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Eva Marcille. The cream is $59, but cEVAd is offering 25% off of full-priced orders with the code CEVADCBD.
View this post on Instagram
Support women business owners during women’s history month so we can all keep making history 🌻🌻 🌻 Radiance is our CBD moisturizer that will help even out skin tone, assist with inflammation, dry skin, aging and more! #cEVAd #cbd #cbdhealth #cbdproducts #cbdrelief #cbdskincare #skincare #dryskin #inflammation #aging #aginggracefully #rhoa #realhousewivesofatlanta #evamarcille
Simply Pure is a black-black-owned cannabis farm and dispensary in Denver. The establishment sells vegan edibles, flowers, vapes, and more. A purchase over $35 from their online CBD shop ships for free. Plus they’ve got incredible deals on edibles.
Store your cannabis in a swanky case from Black-run luxury company Apothecarry. Currently, customers can receive $50 Off original cases when they use the code “WashYourHands” during checkout.
View this post on Instagram
It’s about time! Humidity. Locks. Style. It’s time to upgrade from the shoebox… #Apothecarry #Stash #KeepKiddosOut #Classy #Time #cannabiscommunity #420 #apothecarry #savethetrees #cbd #luxury #luxurylifestyle #maryjane #weedstagram420 #style #dankmemes #extracts #mindfulness #terpenes #420life #cannabislife #medicated #staylifted
The luxe cannabis company also promises to have more incredible deals announced on 4/20, so be sure to check out their website.
Topical CBD Ointment is on-sale at PureKana for $80 (reg. $84). Topicals are applied directly to areas on the outside of the body where there ma be pain. Perfect for any after work soreness.
View this post on Instagram
When it comes to targeting specific areas of the body, sometimes it is best to apply a CBD topical directly to that area of the body. ⤵️ 𝟯.𝟰𝗼𝘇 𝗧𝗼𝗽𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗕𝗗 𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗺 (𝟭𝟱𝟬𝟬𝗺𝗴 𝗖𝗕𝗗) 🔹Robust 1500mg CBD formulation 🔹Invigorating, extra strength menthol 🔹Convenient, easy to apply, no oily residue Available online now @purekana | Link in bio #purekana #pureresults #cbdtopical #extrastrength
If you have trouble sleeping Medterra carries CBD-infused melatonin for a good night’s rest. Currently, the site is offering 15% off your first order.
View this post on Instagram
Does it feel like you’re heading to bed with the weight of the world on your shoulders? It’s time to lighten your load and get some real sleep. A solid slumber is not only crucial to protecting your immune system, it just feels really good. CBD + Melatonin is here to tuck you in gently.
They also carry special CBD-treats for your four-legged friends. Pet tinctures are crafted with CBD, infused with organic MCT (Coconut derived) oil and comes in unflavored, beef, and chicken options for $20.
Also, if you’re a healthcare worker, they’re offering free tinctures to help overworked medical staff relax whenever possible.
View this post on Instagram
Healthcare Workers: Have a Free Tincture On Us! . You're there for us, Medterra is here for you. . Medterra is providing a completely free 250mg CBD tincture to healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic across the United States. . Link for free tincture in profile! . If you’re a healthcare professional and would benefit from some of our certified, trusted, and easy-to-use CBD, we’ve got you covered. . We are here to make life better, whether through the power of our products or the genuine care we have for our community of customers. . Tag any frontline healthcare worker that could use a free tincture in the comments below! . We recognize that this time can be difficult for many, so we hope that we can have a small part in making this a bit easier for those who need it most. . Jay Hartenbach, CEO Medterra . @medterracbd #medterracbd #frontlineheroes
CBD Chocolates are both sweet and relaxing. Join Lulu’s Chocolate’s mailing list and save 15% on your next order. Their chocolates are raw, vegan, and organic, as well as, THC Free. A single bar is $14 and a case of 12 is $154.
Keep your lips from getting chapped and maintain your zen with CBD chapstick on sale for $6 (reg. $9) at CBDistillery.
View this post on Instagram
🥶😉👉 It’s time to protect your lips – Valentine’s Day is around the corner… 🥰 . . . 👉 The power of CBD is now here for your lips! 👄This easy to apply, full spectrum CBD hemp extract lip balm, combines all of the benefits of CBD with natural ingredients to smooth, moisturize, restore and protect your chapped lips from the natural, drying elements. Made with the same high-quality CBD you expect from The CBDistillery, this lip balm is an excellent addition to your daily CBD regiment. . . . #cbdistillery #cbdmovement #thecbdistillery #lipbalm #cannabis #cannabiscommunity #cbd #hemp #cbdskincare #cbdhempoil #cannabidiol #buycbdoil #relaxationstation #icantsleep #spoonie #healing #plantbased #keepcalm #spooniestrong #cbdlipbalm #wellnesswarrior #thenewhealthy #plantstrong #selfcare #relief #healingnaturally #healthylifestyle
If you’re planning on whipping up your own edibles, CBDistillery also sells CBD powder-High Purity CBDelicious Formulation Powder From Hemp. As the site explains, you can enjoy adding your high-quality hemp-derived CBD to dips, baked goods, and even your morning coffee! The online store is also offering a 10% discount on your first order when you sign up for their mailing list. Conditions do apply.
View this post on Instagram
Happy #MardiGras! via @newmindnutrition's recipe, we bring you something delicious and nutritious… Fluffy Greek Yogurt Spelt CBD Pancakes Ingredients: 2 cups (230 grams) whole grain spelt flour 2 teaspoons baking powder ½ teaspoon baking soda ¼ teaspoon salt 2 tablespoons maple sugar can also use coconut or brown sugar 1 cup unsweetened oat milk or milk of choice 2 large eggs or flax eggs 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract 1 cup plain whole fat Greek yogurt, or plant-based alternative CBDelicious powder ⅓ cup Mardi Gras-colored sprinkles or sprinkle colors of choice Butter or coconut oil for greasing pan Instructions: 1.) Preheat griddle to 350 F, or heat a large skillet over medium-low heat. 2.) In a large mixing bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, maple sugar, and CBD powder. Set aside. 3.) In a smaller mixing bowl, whisk eggs, milk, and vanilla extract until slightly frothy. Add in Greek yogurt and mix until just combined. 4.) Make a well in the dry ingredients and pour the wet into this well. Gently mix the batter together until just combined. You still want a few lumps to remain. Finally, fold in the sprinkles. 5.) Lightly grease griddle or skillet. Using a ¼ cup measuring scoop, drop batter onto greased pan. Once the edges start to look set and the bubbles on top start to pop, flip pancake and cook for another 1-2 minutes, or until the bottom is a light golden brown. Note: if your pancakes start to brown too quickly, reduce heat to 300F, or low heat. 6.) Repeat with remaining batter, placing cooked pancakes on a cookie sheet in an oven that’s been set to “Keep Warm” or 175 F. When ready to eat, top with desired toppings and enjoy! Click link in bio for full blog post!
CBD Roll-on Gel makes taking care of aches and pains a breeze. Royal CBD’s is $59 (reg. $79).
View this post on Instagram
Put on your shoes 🥾 … the hike is waiting ⛰️ Pair your adventures with Royal's Roll-on Gel. ——————————————— #royalcbd #royalexperience #cbd #cannabis #marijuana #cbdoil #hempoil #hemp #medicalmarijuana #mmj #oils #cbddiscounts #cannabidiol #cbdlife #cbdmovement #cannabiscommunity #cbdoilforsale #cbdhempoil #buycbdoil #relaxationstation #recovery #relief #healing #plantbased #keepcalm #wellbeing #wellness #plantstrong #selfcare #healingnaturally
They’re also selling a rub-on salve CBD-infused cream designed to provide a gentle warming sensation to your sore muscles and joints for $74 (reg. $99). The site is currently providing free shipping.
Foria’s “Awaken” CBD-infused massage oil is specially crafted to enhance sensation and pleasure while decreasing dryness and discomfort is normally $48 and their oil-based lubricant “Intimacy Lubricant” is $50, but they’re both 20% off at Fleur Marché when you use the code FOUR20 at checkout.
View this post on Instagram
“I received tingling sensations that helped with the relieving of muscle tension. The Intimacy Lubricant is also amazing for added silky glide — yet still being light, non-greasy, and moisturizing. During stressful times, it can be very hard to be in tune with your body and understand what you need. I found that Foria’s mission to enhance orgasms through hemp extract and cannabis formulas is a big step towards sexual intimacy, relief from pain, and general wellness for people with vulvas.” – @youremynirvana
Happy 4/20!
RELATED STORIES:
How The Coronavirus Crisis Is Affecting CBD Beauty & Wellness Sales
These Spelman Sisters Are Leading The Market With Quality CBD Products For Black Women
21 CBD-Infused Beauty Products To Buy Everyone On Your List
21 CBD-Infused Beauty Products To Buy Everyone On Your List
1. HORA SKINCARE SUPER SERUM, $501 of 21
2. HORA OVERNIGHT EXFOLIATING MASK2 of 21
3. KHUS + KHUS SEN FACE SERUM, $803 of 21
4. MILK KUSH HIGH VOLUME MASCARA, $244 of 21
5. CBD SKINCARE MUSCLE THERAPY5 of 21
6. CBD SKINCARE BODY BAR6 of 21
7. MERCURY RETROGRADE BATH BOMB, $267 of 21
8. CBD BODY CREAM, $708 of 21
9. L'EELA VITAL HYDRATING OIL, $509 of 21
10. CBD HEMP TINCTURE, $6010 of 21
11. CANNUKA CBD CALMING EYE BALM, $28.5011 of 21
12. CHARLOTTE'S WEB HEMP INFUSED CREAM, $5012 of 21
13. APOTHECANNA RELIEVING BODY OIL, $2913 of 21
14. APOTHECANNA SEXY TIME PERSONAL LUBRICANT OIL, $4214 of 21
15. VERTLY HEMP CBD INFUSED LIP BALM, $2215 of 21
16. STACKED SKINCARE CBD OIL, $12016 of 21
17. KANA LAVENDER CBD SLEEPING MASK, $5517 of 21
18. KANA CBD FACE OIL, $7518 of 21
19. BELLA AQUA D'AMORE, $1219 of 21
14 CBD Beauty Products On Sale For 4/20 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com