Just (Don’t) Do It: Kawhi Leonard Loses Lawsuit Over Ownership Of His Nike Logo

If there’s one star who isn’t too upset about not being in the spotlight and enjoying the comforts of their own home, it’s NBA player Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard is always laying pretty and is only in the news when he solemnly drops buckets, but this time it’s about a lawsuit. In June of 2019, the California native sued Nike in hopes to reclaim ownership of his Klaw Logo. The Board Man claims that shortly after being drafted in 2011, he drew the logo, and it was printed all over his Nike apparel when he was signed to the Oregon-based company. But unfortunately, he’s lost the battle with the swoosh because U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman decided that the “Klaw” logo created by Nike with Leonard’s help was an “independent piece of intellectual property,” meaning the NBA champ doesn’t own it.

Federal judges rules for Nike in the company's battle with Kawhi Leonard over ownership of the Klaw logo. Details and analysis in new @SInow and @TheCrossover legal story: https://t.co/GGqQMfgMok pic.twitter.com/foU3AkNYIV — Michael McCann (@McCannSportsLaw) April 23, 2020

“In 2011, just after being drafted to the National Basketball Association, Kawhi Leonard authored a unique logo that included elements that were meaningful and unique to him,” the lawsuit reads. “Leonard traced his notably large hand, and, inside the hand, drew stylized versions of his initials’ KL’ and the number that he had worn for much of his career, ‘2.’ The drawing Leonard authored was an extension and continuation of drawings he had been creating since early in his college career.”

According to The Oregonian, Kawhi’s legal team is weighing its options with how to proceed, adding “Kawhi put his heart and soul into that design so we are obviously disappointed the judge ruled the logo belongs to Nike and not Kawhi.”

After 7 years with Nike and Jordan Brand, Leonard took his talents to New Balance, who have capitalized on his quiet yet strong nature.

