Flexing: Louis Vuitton Is Taking Your At-Home Quarantine Workouts To The Next Level

Bars, restaurants, and malls are all closed because of the coronavirus. But by far, the one establishment that’s linked to your mental and physical health has been shuttered too– the gym.

Even if you live in a building that has a gym in the basement, chances are it’s closed too, but Louis Vuitton has something for those of you who want to flex literally and figuratively. Take a peep at the Loius V dumbbells that weigh in at 3kg, or around 6.7 lbs. Working out in style isn’t cheap, so these will set you back $2,720.

The weights are even outfitted with LV’s classic monogram leather to make picking them up a bit softer but could present some problems for gripping them when doing some curls. They’re perfectly rounded off on the outsides with the brand’s name and weight amount engraved on the outside.

“These Dumbbells have a striking aesthetic and sporty appeal. They are an ideal gift for those who wish to exercise in style or elevate their home gym with exclusive Louis Vuitton details. Each weight, made from lustrous metal, is finished with an eye-catching Monogram Eclipse canvas handle and House signature engravings,” the brand says.

If you thought you’d be able to cop LV dumbbells and be able to keep them in the cold, damp corner of your basement, you’re dead wrong– these need to be treated with care.

“To preserve the beauty of your product, please prevent any contact with oil or alcohol-based substances such as hand sanitizers, cosmetics, perfumes, or disinfectants,” reads the luxe product’s webpage.

If your home gym needs style, you like really expensive paperweights, or you’re searching for the perfect Mother’s Day gift you can cop them on LV’s web page.

Bruce Goodwin II

