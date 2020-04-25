Thanks To Quarantine, We All Wish We Could Afford Drake’s Insanely Expensive Bed

With no commute to work, because you’re stuck at home amid the coronavirus, you might be spending more time in bed.

In this time, you’ve definitely subscribed to a new streaming service (or two) and realized that your mattress might be trash. But if there’s one person who’s not waking up with back pains because of some old ass coils, it’s Drake. The Canadian rapper recently featured his mega-mansion in Toronto in Architectural Digest, where he spoke on the crib’s opulent decoration.

“Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel,” Drake says of his house, which has been dubbed The Embassy. “It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong,” he adds.

When he rapped about only loving his bed and his mother, he clearly wasn’t kidding.

With all The Great Gatsby-like excess, Drake didn’t skimp on his 3200 sq ft bedroom– and that includes the $400,000 mattress he rests his head on every night. The bed is part of a collaboration between Drake’s architect Ferris Rafauli and Swedish luxury bed maker Hästens, called the Grand Vividus. It’s made of meticulously hand-crafted with wool, cotton, and horsehair, and sits atop a solid base of upholstered, debossed check-pattern nubuck with gold detailing. The bed weighs in at around a ton and takes 600 hours to produce. If you think that’s extra, just know that when you purchase a bed this pricey, a team will routinely be sent to your house to massage the mattress.

“The bedroom is where I come to decompress from the world at the end of the night and where I open my eyes to seize the day,” said Drake. “The bed lets you float, the shower lets you escape and gather your thoughts, and the closet makes you want to talk to yourself while you’re getting dressed.”

Dreams money can buy. Join the waitlist here.

