How A NYC Grooming Boutique is Helping People Get (And Give) Fresh Cuts While Under Quarantine

If you’re running out of hats to wear on your Zoom calls and don’t feel comfortable cutting your own hair yet, there’s still hope.

Barba, a men’s grooming boutique in Manhattan, has everything you need to get into your barber bag. Since (we hope) everyone is still being responsible and social distancing, Barba has come up with a virtual barbershop class, so you can get your cut right. It’s been over a month since you’ve graced your barber’s chair, but now expert stylist and Barba owner Xavier Cruz has you covered thanks to Quarancuts.

“Without a doubt, these are hard times, but not all is lost. Quarancuts puts us closer together. We created this program to not only make us feel great over our appearance, but to also have fun. We will certainly have some good laughs during our sessions,” Cruz said.

To get schooled, just DM Barba on Instagram, and through Zoom tutorials, your clipper skills will improve immensely. The Quarancuts Virtual Hair School already had a pretty high profile student by the name of Billy Porter. While stuck at the crib like everyone else, Porter decided to take up Virtual Hair School because he wanted to give his husband Adam a fresh cut.

Porter admitted that although nerve-racking at first, the haircut turned out well, and Adam enjoyed it.

“My nerves faded away with Xavier’s guidance. Humbling and Fabulous!” Porter said of the experience.

Cruz is true to this– he’s been cutting heads and styling for over 30 years, and if you remember the classic MTV VMA Awards from 2000 where Eminem performed in front of a bunch of bleach-blonde lookalikes, that was also the work of Cruz.

