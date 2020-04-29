Victor Cruz Admits That His Barber Is Still Giving Him At-Home Cuts During Quarantine

Social distancing is tough, we get it. But some stars, like Victor Cruz, are risking it all for a fresh cut.

Cruz, the retired NFL player who won a Super Bowl ring with the New York Giants in 2012, told Page Six that he’s still got his barber coming over to get him lined up.

“I do have my barber come over every other week to cut my hair, because I’m on the laptop doing Zoom calls and emails so I have to make sure I look proper,” he said.

Cruz’s situation is a bit different, so he can’t wear the same hoody for days and throw on a beanie during Zoom meetings like the rest of the world. He’s the co-host of E!’s Pop of the Morning, so looking presentable is pretty essential. But Cruz isn’t just worried about his haircuts, he also keeps up a solid skincare routine to keep his face looking fresh even while stuck in the house.

“I definitely have the face regimen going on. I go live on E!’s ‘Pop of the Morning,’ so it’s definitely taught me to stick to my face regimen and what I need to do to come out this quarantine with clean skin.”

And by skincare, he doesn’t mean washing his face with his body wash, fellas. The former wide receiver is whipping up his own facemasks that sound like they’d double as smoothies and even considered making a YouTube channel to let people in on his grooming tips.

“I made a Greek yogurt raspberry mask not too long ago,” he added. “I also made [an] avocado mask.”

So OBJ, Sterling Shepard, Victor Cruz, and Roger Lewis flew to Miami last night, went clubbing, and are on a boat. Living life. #Giants pic.twitter.com/SE6QqfuYfT — Justin Witmondt (@JustinWitmondt) January 2, 2017

On Pop of the Morning, Cruz isn’t just talking about the latest in pop news– recently he spoke on that infamous boat picture that the Giants took while down in Miami during the 2016-17 NFL season. He admits that it’ll haunt him for the rest of his life, but the trip was just too good to pass up.

“It was more so the feeling of, ‘Man, when am I going to get to do this again? When am I going to get to be an athlete, win a football game, go on a private jet, go to Miami the same night?’”he explained on the show. “It was one of those things where I was just like, ‘I think I’m just going to feed our ego tonight.’”

