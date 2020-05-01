For All You Marvel Fans, Disney’s Got You Covered With A New Line Of Face Masks

If plain masks arent your vibe, Disney’s got you covered quite literally.

With COVID-19 affecting everyone daily life when it comes to social distancing and wearing masks out in public, Disney is offering up some of its favorite characters on face coverings. To make sure there’s an option for the entire family, every mask comes in small, medium, and large to cover all bases and allow for effortless matching to flex on Instagram. If you’re still feeling the Baby Yoda hysteria, that’s an option to cop that mask in a pack alongside R2-D2, allover Star Wars symbols, and Star Wars characters. All sizes are the same price, and a four-pack will only cost you $19.99.

If you’re an avid fan of Disney princesses, Mickey Mouse, Pixar characters, or your favorite Marvel masks, those are available to purchase too. But if you’d rather have Mickey Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, Stitch, and Marie, there are other options. The possibilities are endless, and yes, before you ask, there’s a Wakanda mask so you can properly rep Wakanda.

Disney didn’t just want to offer some options for fans of their legendary animated catalog and make mask wearing a bit more bearable, but the company is also doing some good for the global community.

“Disney is committed to serving the communities where we live and work. During these challenging times, Disney is using the power of our timeless stories and beloved characters to address our guests’ needs for family-friendly reusable cloth face masks. Disney is donating one million cloth face masks for children and families in underserved and vulnerable communities across the U.S. that will be distributed by MedShare (www.medshare.org). Disney will also donate all profits from the sales in the U.S. of Disney’s cloth face masks to Medshare, up to $1 million, now through September 30, 2020,” Disney states on the masks shopping page.

Preorder yours here as masks are expected to ship by July 15.

