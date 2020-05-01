We have seen a lot of notorious battles on social media during the pandemic. From the infamous Teddy Riley vs. Babyface (Part 1 and Part 2) to Johntá Austin vs. Ne-Yo–the music greats are giving us the content we need.

Now, (a battle many of us have been waiting for) Erykah Badu and Jill Scott will be joining in on the fun. It was announced Friday afternoon on Verzuz TV’s Instagram page that the two will be live sharing hits on May 9.

See Also:

Quarantine Concerts: Erykah Badu Announces Live Stream Concert Series

Hot Spot: Erykah Badu Was Not Inspired By Gwyneth Paltrow’s Candle [VIDEO]

8 Pics Of Auntie Jill Scott That Say ‘Negro I Don’t Play That Mess!’

The Ultimate Battle: Erykah Badu & Jill Scott Set To Battle On Instagram Live was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Jennifer | @jenn.alyse

Also On 93.9 WKYS: