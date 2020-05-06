Ahmaud Arbery’s Family Reacts To Leaked Video Of Son Being Killed While Jogging

Update 8:02 AM – A Georgia district attorney is recommending that the case of a man who was chased, shot and killed while running more than two months ago go to a grand jury, according to a news release obtained by CNN. People are furious all around the country after a graphic video that showed the shooting of a Black man whose only apparent crime was jogging with brown skin in Georgia leaked on Tuesday in the latest chapter of the ongoing saga to bring his killers to justice. NewsOne.com: According to Ahmaud Arbery was out for a run in broad daylight in February when a pair of white vigilantes racially profiled him and allegedly tried to make a citizen’s arrest of Arbery when they purportedly and inexplicably suspected he was a burglar. It was only after the New York Times covered the shooting late last month that the case got national attention — more than two months after Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael saw Arbery running, grabbed a .357 magnum revolver and a shotgun, hopped into a truck, followed him and shot him to death.

The leaked video offered the world — including Arbery’s family — a chance to see exactly what happened. It was unclear who was recording the video at the time of the shooting. It was also unclear who leaked the video.

The graphic video follows, please exercise discretion when watching it.

Complicating matters is the fact that Gregory McMichael is a retired investigator in the office of a district attorney who previously recused himself from the case. Arbery’s family released a statement following the video being leaked.

“If me and Ahmaud had been in a truck with guns and killed [McMichael’s] son, we would be arrested,” Arbery’s father, Marcus Arbery, said in a brief statement on Tuesday. “We need them to arrest the people who killed my son. It’s not fair that they get to be together, while I have to mourn Ahmaud on what would have been his 26th birthday.”

Source: News One

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Ahmaud Arbery’s Family Reacts To Leaked Video Of Son Being Killed While Jogging was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: