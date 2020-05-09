The NBA Finals are set…well sort of.

The NBA would be in the heart of the playoffs right now, but Adam Silver, league executives, players, and coaches are scrambling to try to find a safe way to resume play. While we hold on to hope for the association to return, the folks at 2K decided to run its own simulation of the 2019-20 NBA Playoffs, and for the most part, it’s been pretty accurate.

In the Western Conference Finals, it was the battle for LA with the Los Angeles Lakers led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis besting Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George led Los Angeles Clippers. The top performers in that matchup should come as no surprise.

Top players: LeBron James (31.6 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 9.6 APG), Anthony Davis (21 PPG, 13.6 RPG, 2.2 APG), Dwight Howard (11.8 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 2.8 BPG), Rajon Rondo (11 APG), Kawhi Leonard (19.6 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 3.8 APG, 3 SPG, 2.2 BPG), Paul George (17.6 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3 APG, 2.4 SPG) Montrezl Harrell (13.8 PPG, 6.8 RPG), Patrick Beverley (6.2 APG)

In the Eastern Conference, the Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks took care of business and defeated the Boston Celtics to punch their ticket to the NBA Finals.

Top players – Giannis Antetokounmpo (27.3 PPG, 11.2 RPG, 4.2 APG), Khris Middleton (22.8 PPG, 5 RPG, 5.3 APG), Kemba Walker (24 PPG, 4 APG, 3 RPG), Jayson Tatum (19.5 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 1.8 APG), Daniel Theis (11.7 RPG), Enes Kanter (7.3 PRG)

Most NBA analyst predicted a Lakers vs.Bucks finals was in our future so its no surprise that NBA 2K20 came to the same conclusion. Now hopefully, if the NBA does manage to resume play, will this NBA Finals matchup become a reality? Only time will tell. We will get the results of the simulation next week on May 14.

Until then, step into the highlights from the NBA 2K20: 2KSim Conference Finals below.

Photo: Harry How / Getty/ NBA 2K

Prophetic?: NBA 2K20’s #2KSim Playoff Simulation Has The Lakers & Bucks Meeting In The Finals was originally published on cassiuslife.com

