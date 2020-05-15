Maryland’s stay at home order expires Friday (May 15) at 5 p.m., but some mayors and county leaders are enforcing rules of their own.

Baltimore City Mayor Jack Young announced Thursday (May 14) afternoon that the city will remain under a stay at home order until data and science dictate when it’s safe to reopen.

“I don’t feel comfortable sending residents including young children and older adults back out into the public and this time,” Young announced. He went on to say the city is in dire need of more testing sites in order to reopen without putting residents at risk.

In the meantime, Young is using the power of music to encourage Baltimoreans to stay safe. On Wednesday (May 13), he declared “Mask Up,” a song by local rapper Chink OTR, Baltimore’s official COVID-19 anthem.

MASK UP! The mayor declares "Mask Up" as Baltimore's official COVID-19 anthem: https://t.co/DQTuGgwkXH pic.twitter.com/j0IW1vglbT — WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore (@wbaltv11) May 13, 2020

Her performance during Wednesday’s press conference, going viral thanks to a clip posted by WBAL-TV. You can check out the full song and PSA below. Let us know what you think in the comments!

See Also: Baltimore Club Mix Encourages City To Put Masks On

Chink OTR’s ‘Mask Up’ Declared Baltimore’s COVID-19 Anthem [Video] was originally published on 92q.com

