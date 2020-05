Woah! Lil Baby is picking up more awards and honors. The “Sum 2 Prove” rapper, has just been named the top songwriter for the beginning of 2020.

For the months of January, February and March, Lil Baby picked up 22 RIAA certifications for his work.

This awards is calculated by the National Music Publisher’s Association along wit the recording industry’s gold and platinum program.

Congrats!

