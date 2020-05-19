CLOSE
Ludacris Announces Free COVID-19 Testing

Ludacris is trying to help the city of Atlanta with COVID-19 testing. Luda announced Monday, on Instagram, he will be involved with supplying free COVID-19 testing to the people of Atlanta.

Testing will happen from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Georgia International Convention Center.

 

