Ludacris Announces Free COVID-19 Testing

Ludacris is trying to help the city of Atlanta with COVID-19 testing. Luda announced Monday, on Instagram, he will be involved with supplying free COVID-19 testing to the people of Atlanta.
Testing will happen from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Georgia International Convention Center.
View this post on Instagram
My City of Atlanta! If you want to get Covid19 tested FREE OF CHARGE come join Mayor Brook of College Park and the Ludacris Foundation tomorrow between 10am-2pm at the Georgia International Convention Center. TESTING IS DRIVE UP ONLY… NO GETTING OUT OF YOUR VEHICLES!!! #freecovid19testing #ludacrisfoundation #ludacris 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
More From KYSDC