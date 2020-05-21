Tammy Rivera Gets Candid On The Effects Of Her Surgeries “The Worst Decision I Ever Made”

Tammy Rivera-Malphurs stopped by the Lemonade Stand LIVE with Leah Henry to talk about everything from her negative portrayal on her TV show “Meet The Flockas” to her Real personality. Leah asked her thoughts on the Growing Up Hip Hop cast leaving their WETV Show and what her take is. Tammy got candid on her previous domestic abuse relationship and how she is avoiding generational curses with her own daughter. Tammy gave us a lot at the Lemonade Stand so grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on all of that!.

LISTEN LIVE