Doja Cat Struggles With Caring For Her Natural Hair, But Says That Doesn’t Equates To Self-Hate

There’s been a lot of chatter surrounding Doja Cat as of late. For starters, her single Say So Remix featuring Nicki Minaj topped the Billboard charts giving both the ladies their first No.1 hit. They were joined, in the ranks, by Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce who landed at No. 2 with the Savage Remix. Four Black women running the charts at one time is historic. Then suddenly, the conversation shifted and Doja Cat was accused of being racist.

The Internet comes at you fast.

#DojaCatIsOverParty trended on Twitter after videos surfaced of Doja, real name Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini, participating on Tinychat with incels. Combined with the rediscovery of her controversial song Dindu Nuffin and rumors she mocked the death of Sandra Bland, Doja found herself on the proverbial chopping block. And then, something that rarely happens on social media happened — Twitter decided maybe they should see receipts before throwing away the rising artist. Subsequently, #WeAreSorryDoja began trending.

https://twitter.com/joshashby_/status/1265252939549093888

We thought it had all blown over when Doja surprisingly addressed the backlash.

Doja took to Instagram Live to continue the conversation and go deeper into the self-hate accusations made against her.

“I know exactly what you guys are talking about as far as self-hate goes,” she singer explained.

Doja revealed she struggles with caring for her natural hair. “I have a lot of trouble taking care of my hair, so when my hair is either straightened I have a wig on, I’m pretty much OK, but when I’m trying to comb out, wash, do this twists…everything. It’s frustrating for me. It’s very hard for me,” she admitted. “A lot of my friends would agree, who have hair like mine, agree they have problem taking care of it. What I think that the mistake may have been, what I made, was saying it on a social platform. Saying it out in public.” But she doesn’t agree. “I feel it is difficult to take care of my hair, I’m going to state it.”

She continued,

“Right now, my hair line is fine. I think I look great. I don’t think I’m the most beautiful person on the planet cause that’s just fact. I’m fine with my hairline now, but wearing wigs — seeing how my hairline flattened and how you get a tan when you wear it — that shit threw me off.”

Clearly Doja struggles with wearing wigs but doesn’t believe it equates to her hating her real hair.

“In no f*cking way does it mean that I hate my hair. My hair is amazing. I have beautiful hair. I get lots of compliments. In another thing and an inner thing. I know that I am beautiful I love myself.”

Doja continues to make headlines this morning. While some fans forgive the eclectic rapper/singer, others aren’t feeling her apology and think she picked the opportune time to “claim South Africa.”

Cackling at how Doja Cat has NEVER claimed South Africa except for when she’s facing backlash for being a racist and has to prove she’s BLACK black. Sksksksk — Big B (@BassieM_) May 25, 2020

There’s no simple response to the Doja debacle — you can decide for yourself if you believe she’s racist, however, struggling to care for natural hair doesn’t exactly equate to self-hate.

Thoughts?

