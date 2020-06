Trey Songz and Usher are the latest celebrities to take to the streets to protest after the death of George Floyd. Trey shared a video of him and Usher and a number of other men riding through the street saying “no justice, no peace.”

Trey captioned the post,” Today was dope! too many people to @ that came out, energy was so positive and high! #blacklivesmatter @BlackRidesForBlacklives”

Also On 93.9 WKYS: