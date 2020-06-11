NASCAR Losing a Driver Following Confederate Flag Ban

One day after NASCAR has announced it banned the confederate flag from every since race and event, a driver appears to be calling it quits.

Ray Ciccarelli has decided that he “might leave” after the current season this year because of the new policy.

Ciccarelli shared his thoughts on his Facebook page Wednesday and seemingly deleted his profile in its entirety but not before it was picked up by outlets like CBS Sports. He said he didn’t approve where NASCAR was heading, such as the announcement of its Confederate flag policy or perhaps NASCAR official Kirk Price, who is black, kneeling during the national anthem Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Here is his statement below:

#NASCAR Truck driver/owner Ray Ciccarelli says he won’t continue in NASCAR after this year. He cited his reasons in this Facebook post: pic.twitter.com/NKrgPZFvyJ — John Haverlin (@JohnHaverlin) June 10, 2020

And here is NASCAR’s response to one of his tweets:

Fun fact: #RayCiccarelli has the same number of wins as the confederates he’s quitting over. Later Ray! Enjoy unemployment. #NASCAR https://t.co/9HIjDIRmsk pic.twitter.com/fweVcVQKAw — Seth Ryan (@SethHalpern1) June 11, 2020

Ciccarelli had never won a race during his time with NASCAR.

