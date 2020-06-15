Ezekiel Elliott Among Dallas Cowboys & Houston Texans Who Tested Positive For COVID-19

Maybe it is too soon to start opening up establishments in the United States.

Everyone has been locked in their homes for nearly 3 months and is antsy to be free or, at the very least, be entertained by their favorite sports. Just a month after the NFL began mulling over what an altered training camp would look like, a few members of America’s team, the Dallas Cowboys, have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

#Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott is one of the players who has tested positive for the Coronavirus, his agent Rocky Arceneaux confirmed to me. Arceneaux said Elliott is feeling good. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2020

While the team is unable to comment on player’s health issues because of the HIPPA law, Ezekiel Elliot’s agent Rocky Arceneaux has confirmed that the running back is one of the players who tested positive, reports Ian Rapoport.

The NFL’s other franchise in the Lone Star state, the Houston Texans, also has several players that have come down with COVID-19— none of which have reported any severe symptoms.

The NFL season may still start on time, but Dr. Fauci has warned about how easily the virus can spread on the field.

“I would think that if there is an infected football player on the field — a middle linebacker, a tackle, whoever it is — as soon as they hit the next guy, the chances are that they will be shedding virus all over that person,” Fauci explained to CBS Sports. “If you really want to be in a situation where you want to be absolutely certain, you’d test all the players before the game, and you say, ‘Those who are infected: Sorry, you’re sidelined. Those who are free: Get in there and play.’

If you remember back in April, amid the coronavirus’ peak in the United States, Elliott was spotted alongside quarterback Dak Prescott at a packed house party. The Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones later said he spoke with the two players about their actions, saying, “I think they’re certainly aware now of how sensitive these situations are and I don’t think you’ll be seeing that anymore.”

Hopefully, the league will enforce some sort of protocol for keeping players safe if they plan on kicking off the season come September.

Ezekiel Elliott Among Dallas Cowboys & Houston Texans Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: