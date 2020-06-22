CLOSE
Muhammad Ali Jr Isn’t Wit BLM and Says Trump Is a Good President!?

Muhammad Ali, born Cassius Clay in Louisville, KY, was not only a great fighter he also was a man that stood by his beliefs and in his own ways was very much so an activist against racism put his own career on the line to make that point.  Ali protested being draft into the Vietnam war and changed his name because of his religious beliefs only to be arrested and stripped of his Championship Title before the Supreme Court overturned the ruling.  Muhammad Ali was a man who talked the talk and walked the walk for his people.

However Muhammad Ali’s only son, 47 year old, Muhammad Ali Jr., made people pause when giving an interview on the anniversary of his legendary fathers death.

In an interview with the New York Post, Ali Jr. allegedly say’s that his father would have thought that the Black Lives Matter movement was racist and that the protestors were devil’s, he also allegedly said in reference to the death of George Floyd that we hadn’t seen everything, that Floyd was resisting arrest:

“The officer was wrong with killing that person, but people don’t realize there was more footage than what they showed. The guy resisted arrest, the officer was doing his job, but he used the wrong tactic.”

“Police don’t wake up and think, ‘I’m going to kill a n—-r today or kill a white man,’” he said. “They’re just trying to make it back home to their family in one piece.”

When speaking of Donald Trump Ali Jr allegedly said that Trump was a better President than Obama:

“I think Trump’s a good president. My father would have supported him. Trump’s not a racist, he’s for all the people. Democrats are the ones who are racist and not for everybody.”

Read the complete interview here and let us know your thoughts

[caption id="attachment_9976844" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: MARK FELIX / Getty[/caption] If you want something to encapsulate what it feels like to be from Houston, Texas – it’s the above image. Black men, clad in masks that may have hid their beards and grimaces but not their determination. Riders from the 5th Ward and other trail rides across the city descended on Discovery Green Tuesday (June 2), along with thousands of men, women and children who marched in the name of George Floyd. According to city officials, the estimated attendance of the march was around 60,000 people. RELATED: New Mural Painted In Honor Of George Floyd In Third Ward RELATED: Funeral Plans For George Floyd Announced In Houston The protest, organized by the Floyd Family and community leaders, began at Discovery Green and snaked through downtown and ended up at City Hall. Along the way, numerous individuals yelled variations of “I Can’t Breathe,” “No Justice, No Peace,” “Say His Name – George Floyd” and verbal slander towards the President of the United States. On stage at Discovery Green, Bun B made it clear that the day was about peace and not any foolishness. “If you see instigators attempting to disrupt this protest, point they ass out and we will remove them,” the Trill OG said. “You know the phrase, ‘blood, sweat and tears?’ We gon’ sweat today, there may be tears, but there won’t be no blood shed.” https://twitter.com/979TheBox/status/1267908682710429698 As protestors marched, others who weren’t protesting but contributing their way to help pass out bottles of water and extra masks and face coverings for those who were. There was moments of laughter and reunion as for the first time in months, those in attendance got to see friends since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Songs such as Tupac’s “Only God Can Judge Me” and Big Floyd’s own flows from various Screw tapes offered a soundtrack to the protest. Local artists such as Paul Wall, Cal Wayne, Lil Flip, Sauce Walka, Yung Al, Rob Gullatte, Show and others such as Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson were along for the march, open and vocal about why they were among the thousands braving the Houston heat. “Keep the main goal in mind,” Cal Wayne said in a video posted to his Instagram account before the march. “We’re doing a reflection for big bro. If you see anybody on that b.s., hold them accountable.” https://www.instagram.com/p/CA8WJqMF2eC/ At City Hall, activists such as Tamika Mallory spoke in front of thousands. “They keep asking me, how do we calm to the streets? I tell them, ‘Arrest the damn cops who had something to do with George Floyd’s death.'” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner along with Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo joined protesters at City Hall, not only demanding justice for Floyd but echoing sentiments of Bun earlier in the day that they wanted the protest to be an example of how Houston does things. “In our city, we respect every single person. Every person is important, every neighborhood is of value and we have to commit ourselves to make sure that we are better every single day,” Turner said. “What is important that people like myself who are in positions of authority and power, we have to make sure that while we are here, we work every single day to make a positive difference. It is important for the mayor of the city of Houston to walk, march, stand up and protest with you and not against you.” He added, “This day is not about City Hall. Quite frankly, this is your home. This is your city. It does not belong to me, it belongs to you. Today, it is about lifting up the family of George Floyd. It is about lifting up George Floyd.” See some of the photos from the march below.

[caption id="attachment_2190357" align="aligncenter" width="1000"] Source: KC Burks / Reach Media[/caption] Juneteenth is a national holiday celebrating the freedom of African Americans from slavery in the U.S. Its name comes from the words “June” and “nineteenth.”  On June 19, 1865, U.S. Army Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas with news that the Civil War had ended and slavery was abolished, two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. RELATED: Nike Will Recognize Juneteenth As An Official Paid Holiday “The Emancipation Proclamation had little impact on the Texans due to the minimal number of Union troops to enforce the new Executive Order. However, with the surrender of General Lee in April of 1865, and the arrival of General Granger’s regiment, the forces were finally strong enough to influence and overcome the resistance,” according to Juneteenth.com.  It’s the oldest nationally celebrated holiday recognizing the end of slavery in the U.S. — our real Independence Day.  RELATED: 19 Of The Best Damn Reactions To Juneteenth As we look to celebrate this date this year following a slew of unjust murders and social unrest, here’s a playlist celebrating all of our melanin magic, because brown skin is not a crime and in the words of brother Kendrick Lamar, “We gon’ be alright!” Click HERE  to Follow the Juneteenth Playlist on Spotify Click HERE to Follow the Juneteenth Playlist on Apple Music

