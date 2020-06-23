Beyonce Drops Black-Owned Business List 

On the hills of her new song “Black Parade”, Beyonce is dropping a list of black-owned business for her fans to support. The listed that has been posted to her website, was curated with the help of her stylist Zerina Akers and Black Owned Everything.
The list, includes business from fashion, food, and wellness.
Check out the list of black-owned businesses here.
Happy Juneteenth Weekend! I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle. Please continue to remember our beauty, strength and power. _ “BLACK PARADE” celebrates you, your voice and your joy and will benefit Black-owned small businesses. Click the link in my bio to learn more.
