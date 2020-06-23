CLOSE
Beyonce Drops Black-Owned Business List 

On the hills of her new song “Black Parade”, Beyonce is dropping a list of black-owned business for her fans to support. The listed that has been posted to her website, was curated with the help of her stylist Zerina Akers and Black Owned Everything.

The list, includes business from fashion, food, and wellness.

Check out the list of black-owned businesses here.

