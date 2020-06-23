Ouzo Bay At Harbor East Apologizes For Denying Service To Black Woman & Son

UPDATED 6/23/2020 5:25 PM EST:

According to CBS Baltimore, two managers at the Ouzo Bay restaurant are no longer with the company.

Owner, Atlas Restaurant Group, also changed the dress code to exclude any requirements for children 12 or younger. Leaders also plan on forming an advisory board to address corporate social responsibility.

The restaurant group said attempts to reach out to the woman and her son in the video have been unsuccessful so far.

ORIGINAL:

A video showing a Black woman and her son being denied service at Ouzo Bay in Harbor East because the boy had on Jordan athletic gear. The video also shows a white boy dressed similarly being allowed to be served.

Atlas Restaurant Group owner of Ouzo Bay has apologizes and released a statement after video sufaces on social media.

According to the company, the manager seen in the video has been placed on indefinite leave.

“We are sickened by this incident. We sincerely apologize to Marcia Grant, her son and everyone impacted by this painful incident,” they state in their message. “This difficult situation does not represent who or what Atlas Restaurant Group stands for.”

