Marilyn Mosby Eliminates Nearly 600 Warrants For Certain Crimes

Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby Attacked For Doing Her Job

Source: NewsOne Now Screenshots / NewsOne Now

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby has elimnated 586 open warrants, dismissing the underlying causes.

The cases fall under offenses the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office is not currently prosecuting, and include:

  • CDS (drug) possession
  • Paraphernalia possession
  • Prostitution
  • Trespassing
  • Minor traffic offenses
  • Open container
  • Rogue and vagabond
  • Urinating/defecating in public

Mosby announced in March that her office was not prosecuting those offenses due to the coronavirus pandemic, but then the Baltimore City SOA became aware that “people were still being arrested due to open warrants for failing to appear in court on an offense that the office no longer intended to prosecute.”

Serious traffic offenses, burglary, theft and drug sales remain prosecutable offenses.

Source: CBS Baltimore

For The Latest News:

Marilyn Mosby Eliminates Nearly 600 Warrants For Certain Crimes  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

