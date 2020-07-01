Three Baltimore Restaurants Close After Employees Test Positive For Coronavirus

It looks like the Coronavirus has spread to some of your favorite restaurants! Three restaurants in the Canton area here in Baltimore have closed after the companies say their employees tested positive for the virus. This comes just two weeks after restaurants were given the green light to reopen for indoor dining.

WBALTV reports,

Cowboy Row, Looney’s Pub and Lee’s Pint and Shell all posted messages on their Facebook pages stating they had employees test positive for the coronavirus in the past week. Looney’s wrote on its Facebook page Saturday that one of their employees tested positive. Cowboy Row, which just opened its doors for the first time in early June, made the announcement Monday that one staff member had tested positive. Lee’s Pint and Shell made their announcement Wednesday morning, stating 3 employees tested positive.

