CLOSE
Jackie Paige
HomeJackie Paige

Midday Workout: Get Into Today’s Lower Body Toner With Jackie Paige

Get fit and stay fit while at-home with my Midday Workouts. Midday Workouts focus on burning calories, building muscle and building a better you!

Today’s workout is all about toning you lower body. Perform 8-12 reps of each exercise, taking a short 10-15 second rest break before moving on to the next move. Repeat circuit 2-4 times. You will need a mat, weights, and small step for this workout.

Remember to warm up before and cool down after each workout!

1. Weighted Lunges

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. Weighted Step Up’s ( Left and Right Leg)

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. Weighted Squats

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. Single-Leg Elevated Squats( Left and Right Leg)

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. Rainbows (Left and Right Leg)

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

To join a virtual class, get more works, or to learn about the 28-Day Turn The Paige Challenge, follow me on all social at LoveJackiePaige.

At Home Workout , Jackie Paige , Midday Workout

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated June 22nd)
D.L. Hughley Performs At Stress Factory Comedy Club
53 photos
More From KYSDC
Videos
Close