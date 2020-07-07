Black Out Day 2020 – Buy Black In VA

As we continue the battle for justice in our community and country, one thing we must remember is that the power is with the people.
Black people have a spending power of one trillion dollars in this country, and with that, you can send a clear message to those in charge.
July 7th is “Blackout Day”, a day in which African Americans across the country are choosing to spend their dollars with black owned businesses.
Let’s continue to make our communities and those who are working hard within them, strong. We have the power, we are in this together, we are one.
There are many strong black owned businesses right here in central Virginia and we encourage you to check them out and give them your support.
Below is a list (not all) of some Black Owned Businesses in RVA:
*** Please do your own research on the following businesses***
The Imagine Media Lab
Village of Faith
Brook’s Stitch and Fold
VA Barber School
Castle Rock Party Center
Family Transitions
Alex Taylor Law
Marion Marketing Global, LLC
Irie Vibes Jamaican Restaurant
Just Manes Hair Extensions & Wigs
150 N0RTH REST. & LOUNGE
JACKIE’S RESTAURANT
CITY TO CITY AUTO SALES
CHRIS BAIL BONDING
FREEDOM MARKETING
HEALING INTERVENTIONS
HOSEA PRODUCTIONS
INSIGHT INVESTIGATIONS & SECURITY SERVICE
JS AFFAIR
JUS’ FISH
KINGDOM KARS AUTO SALES
MILITARY RETIREE’S CLUB
NORTH AMERICAN SENIOR BENEFITS
NEW PLANET ENTERTAINMENT
POWHATAN COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS
SPEAKING SPIRIT MINISTRIES
Hour Little Playhouse Childcare
HLS Parties Galore (Event Planner)
Kandy Koated by Ashlee
Dulce Nails
Balloon Boss
Body Buttahs (Skincare)
Envy’s Whadder Ice
Mone’s Cake Pops
A New You Wellness Center LLC
SENOJ Consulting (Business Consulting)
Michaela’s Quality Bake Shop
Ericka J. Fitness
The Healing Family (Plant Based Remedies)
Beard and Butter (Skincare)
Two Breaths One Life LLC (First Aid/CPR Certification)
UR Image RVA (Hair Salon)
Thee Party Princess Travel (Travel Agent)
Clean Cut Painting LLC
Keep It Cute Sis by Avanni & Aniyla (Accessories)
Uncle Dave’s Kettle Korn RVA
Pro DJ Direct (Sound Equipment)
Tipsy Cupcakes RVA
Urban Hang Suite RVA
Wallers Jewelry
Giselle’s Designs (Accessories)
Slays By Lay (Hair)
Black Out Day 2020 – Buy Black In VA was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com