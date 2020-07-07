DJ Freeez Checks In With The Urban Influencer

Check out DJ Freeez’s’ “Top 5 Hot & New” picks for this week!

The Urban Influencer leads the music industry in new music awareness for DJs, artists, and music administration-alike. 93.9 WKYS’s DJ Freeez checked in with the blogger site for a brief Q&A and dropped off his “|Trendsetter Picks|Top 5 Future Hits” including:

Lil Baby’s highest-charting single “The Bigger Picture”, Drake’s definite club banger “D4L”, Don Toliver’s “After Party”, Erica Bank’s debut record “Buss It”, and DMV’s collaboration with Moneybagg Yo in 3OhBlack’s “Hollup”.

See the interview & full article here: DC’s DJ Freeez Drops His “Top 5 Hot & New Picks”

