CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentMusic

DJ Freeez Checks In With The Urban Influencer

Check out DJ Freeez’s’ “Top 5 Hot & New” picks for this week!

WKYS Block Party - August 11th, THEARC

Source: Phil The Great and DJ Freeez at the #wkysblockparty — at Town Hall Education Arts Recreation Campus (THEARC). / 93.9 WKYS

The Urban Influencer leads the music industry in new music awareness for DJs, artists, and music administration-alike. 93.9 WKYS’s DJ Freeez checked in with the blogger site for a brief Q&A and dropped off his “|Trendsetter Picks|Top 5 Future Hits” including:

Lil Baby’s highest-charting single “The Bigger Picture”, Drake’s definite club banger “D4L”, Don Toliver’s “After Party”, Erica Bank’s debut record “Buss It”, and DMV’s collaboration with Moneybagg Yo in 3OhBlack’s “Hollup”.

See the interview & full article here: DC’s DJ Freeez Drops His “Top 5 Hot & New Picks”

audiomack , freeezus season , new before 2 , New Music , q&a , saturday midnight mix , sycegame , urban influencer

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated July 6th)
"Between The World And Me" Atlanta Premiere
54 photos
More From KYSDC
Videos
Close