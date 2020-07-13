Ari Lennox Sings To Her Song Live On The Radio

We freakin’ love DMV’s own Ari Lennox and are so proud of her career so far! You never know what to expect when listening to our airways, there’s always a surprise around the corner and today Ari was tuned into us, WKYS 93.9 and caught one of her songs playing throughout the DMV! We love her music so it was special to hear her give the station a shoutout on her Instagram. We were also lucky to hear her sing live as she drove down the highway. See the full video below and Ari WE LOVE YOU BACK!! We will always support our own!

