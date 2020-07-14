Gap Releases New Face Masks To Add To Your Growing Collection

Another week of social distancing and mask-wearing has brands releasing tons of newly styled masks and face coverings.

Gap, who recently agreed to a 10-year partnership with Yeezy, has released a new line of face masks. Although this face mask isn’t a collab with Yeezy, you should still consider copping.

It’s a three-layer mask that will come in many different colors and patterns, including camouflage, pinstripe, and floral. It’s a cotton mask, which have become popular because they are washable and reusable once they get dirty, unlike the disposable surgical masks–although those masks are usually much more comfortable to breathe in and easier to use for more extended periods of time.

Kanye’s deal with Gap is unprecedented because West will receive royalties, have the option to renew the agreement after the first five years, and, most importantly, acquire up to 8.5 million shares of common stock from Gap. Gap is currently valued at $11.11 on the stock market, for a total valuation of $94.4 million. That is quite the package when you factor in West also has the chance to gain equity or a piece of Gap if his line meets specific sales targets.

West saw the vision back in 2009, but the then Gap creative director Patrick Johnson told him to stick to music.

“I went to the GAP and I said ‘Lemme try to do something’ and I couldn’t get past the politics,” he explained. “And I’m like ‘I’m telling you, I got it. I know it. I can do it. Gimme a shot.’ Our first night [on the Yeezus Tour] we sold $83,000 in tour merch. Imagine if you take these thoughts and connect it with a corporation like the GAP.”

You can find a 3-pack of Gap face masks here for $15 as the American staple brand also promises to donate 50,000 masks to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the Boys & Girls Clubs Of Canada.

