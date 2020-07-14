Washington will be without one of their most promising players for the 2020-21 season. Wide Receiver Kelvin Harmon tore his ACL in June while training. The news was first reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Harmon had 30 catches for 365 yards as a rookie and was expected to play a bigger role in the upcoming season with a receiving core including Terry McLaurin, Steve Sims Jr, and incoming rookie Antonio Gandy-Golden.
Harmon has undergone surgery and is expected to be available for the 2021 season.
Also, Check Out:
Washington select WR Antonio Gandy-Golden with No. 142 pick
Kevin Sheehan Opens Up With Reaction To Washington’s Name Change [Listen]
The Morning Blitz With Al Galdi” “How Will The Washington Name Change Effect You?” [Listen]
Washington Wide Receiver Kelvin Harmon Tears ACL, Out For 2020 Season was originally published on theteam980.com