CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

Washington Wide Receiver Kelvin Harmon Tears ACL, Out For 2020 Season

New York Jets v Washington Redskins

Source: Patrick McDermott / Getty

Washington will be without one of their most promising players for the 2020-21 season. Wide Receiver Kelvin Harmon tore his ACL in June while training. The news was first reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Harmon had 30 catches for 365 yards as a rookie and was expected to play a bigger role in the upcoming season with a receiving core including Terry McLaurin, Steve Sims Jr, and incoming rookie Antonio Gandy-Golden.

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner

Harmon has undergone surgery and is expected to be available for the 2021 season.

Also, Check Out:

Washington select WR Antonio Gandy-Golden with No. 142 pick 

Kevin Sheehan Opens Up With Reaction To Washington’s Name Change [Listen]

The Morning Blitz With Al Galdi” “How Will The Washington Name Change Effect You?” [Listen] 

Washington Wide Receiver Kelvin Harmon Tears ACL, Out For 2020 Season  was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated July 13th)
Golden State Warriors v Houston Rockets
55 photos
More From KYSDC
One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Close