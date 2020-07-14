Washington Wide Receiver Kelvin Harmon Tears ACL, Out For 2020 Season

Washington will be without one of their most promising players for the 2020-21 season. Wide Receiver Kelvin Harmon tore his ACL in June while training. The news was first reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Harmon had 30 catches for 365 yards as a rookie and was expected to play a bigger role in the upcoming season with a receiving core including Terry McLaurin, Steve Sims Jr, and incoming rookie Antonio Gandy-Golden.

Hardest part about this being private for a month, was getting tagged in media stuff about the season.I know y’all just doing y’all jobs but do not tag me anymore✊🏿 — Kelvin Harmon (@_HarmonK) July 14, 2020

Harmon has undergone surgery and is expected to be available for the 2021 season.

