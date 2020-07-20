Russell Westbrook Partners With NBPA To Design Social Justice Shirts

While several NBA players have decided to wear social justice messages on the back of their jersey, Russell Westbrook is taking it a step further.

It has been reported that Westbrook and his clothing line, Honor the Gift, have partnered with the NBPA to design shirts that cover a wider array of social justice issues. Included in this category will be messages that were not approved by the league offices to be placed on the back of game jerseys.

One of the most fashion-forward players in the league, it makes sense for Westbrook to do an official collaboration consisting of vintage-looking tees.

The statements on the tees include Systemic Racism, Police Reform, I Can’t Breathe, No Justice No Peace, Break the Cycle, Strange Fruit, By Any Means, Power to the People, Equality, and Am I Next?

A couple players have already said that they do not plan on having a social justice message on their jersey. LeBron James was one of those players, he believes that none of the messages approved resonated with his mission or goal.

“I would have loved to have a say-so on what would have went on the back of my jersey,” James said, per ESPN. “I had a couple things in mind, but I wasn’t part of that process, which is OK. I’m absolutely OK with that. I don’t need to have something on the back of my jersey for people to understand my mission or know what I’m about and what I’m here to do.”

Below is a list of the NBA’s list of approved messages:

Black Lives Matter

Say Her Name

Say Their Names

Vote

I Can’t Breathe

Justice

Peace

Equality

Freedom

Enough

Power to the People

Justice Now

Sí Se Puede (Yes We Can)

Liberation

See Us

Hear Us

Respect Us

Love Us

Listen

Listen to Us

Stand Up

Ally

Anti-Racist

I Am A Man

Speak Up

How Many More

Group Economics

Education Reform

Mentor

Most players have already decided what they will have put on the back of their jerseys. To this point, only 17 players have opted not to use a social justice message but rather to have their last name on their jersey as usual.

Russell Westbrook Partners With NBPA To Design Social Justice Shirts was originally published on cassiuslife.com

