CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

Chase Young, Rookies Sign With Burgundy and Gold

ASHBURN, Va. — Washington has agreed to terms with most of their 2020 Draft Class including their top pick, Chase Young. After being to highest pick yet to sign, Young inked a 4-year/$34.56 million deal with a $22.697 million signing bonus. He will receive 100% of that bonus up front.

1st Round Pick – DE Chase Young, Ohio State

View this post on Instagram

Time to leave my legacy… 💯

A post shared by Chase Young (@chaseyoung_) on

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner

3rd Round Pick – RB Antonio Gibson, Memphis

4th Round Pick – T Saahdiq Charles, LSU

5th Round Pick – C Keith Ismael, San Diego State

7th Round Pick – DE James Smith-Williams, NC State

Washington also came to terms with WR Antonio Gandy-Golden, who they took in the 4th Round out of Liberty.

Chase Young, Rookies Sign With Burgundy and Gold  was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated July 13th)
Golden State Warriors v Houston Rockets
55 photos
More From KYSDC
One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Close