Boston Red Sox Reveals Black Lives Matter Banner and Some Fans Were Not Happy With That

One of baseball’s most enduring teams has taken a bold step in supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Boston Red Sox had unveiled a BLM banner on Fenway Park’s exterior on July 23.

Needless to say, it did not go over too well with some of the team’s most die hard fans, especially those who do not support the BLM movment.

Here are some of the responses below:

Thanks for the memories. I’m blessed to have seen a lot of great play at Fenway. I will not support any organization that supports Marxism & uses destruction to implement it. My apologies go out to players who worked hard to achieve their dream of pro-ball & stand for the anthem. — Evan J Bender 🇺🇸 (@Only1BENDER) July 23, 2020

I wish you wouldn't have done that. I'm so disappointed. — Mike Salters (@mikesalters1) July 23, 2020

All done now! What the hell does this have to do with baseball? Sports used to be my happy place. You just screwed that up. I'm done! — Jim Guzofski Jr (@JimGuzofski) July 23, 2020

This is a big mistake. I thought the Red knew who makes up Red Sox Nation. Apparently they don’t. Keep social statements out of the game. — Mike Netkovick (@mikenetkovick) July 23, 2020

From Complex:

Many Bostonians and others took this opportunity to point out the fact that racism is still very much alive in the city, and that people’s reactions to the team’s decision is proof of that.

Shout out to a particular strain of Bostonian (that we’ve been assured doesn’t exist anymore) existing in the replies. https://t.co/XvHCXoaGCD — Chillin in my Bacta (@DarthAmin) July 23, 2020

got through like the first five and that was bad news but the good news is there should be plenty of season tickets whenever baseball comes back for real — scott working on thesis dee (@indigent_one) July 23, 2020

I guess I won't be watching any sports ever!!!! Till my teams of course makes the playoffs… pic.twitter.com/LxsE9zqu2L — BillyC🇩🇴 (@BJC613) July 23, 2020

This is not the first time the Red Sox address racial injustice:

Back in June, the Red Sox released a statement addressing the racism that is prevalent in the city of and how their fans have been culprits of perpetuating it at times as well.

That tweet and statement went just as well as the new banner.

It’s good to have unjustified contempt for your customers. — Geoffrey Pereira (@PolAdIntel14) June 10, 2020

Do you think more baseball teams, including the Cleveland Indians, should do the same thing?

