Tap In To Today’s Stability Ball Midday Workout With Jackie Paige

Tap in to today’s Midday Workout! Grab a stability ball and a mat and get ready for a MAJOR ab/core burn!! Perform each exercise for 30-60 seconds, moving on to the next move right after. Once you have completed all 4 moves, take a quick 30 second rest break, hydrate and repeat circuit 2-4 times. Remember to warm up and cool down for 5 to 10 minutes.

Equipment: Mat and Stability Ball

1.Mountain Climbers

2. V Pass

3.Knee Tucks

4. Rollouts

