Less Drake, More Tupac reads a sign displayed in Drake’s YOLO estate in Hidden Hills, California.

In a 2017 GQ feature, the 6 God spoke earnestly about the neon sign that he’s got displayed.

“That’s my name up there. I’m representative of this generation, and this guy loved Pac enough to make this piece, and that’s fucking amazing man,” he revealed.

But its clear that a few years later, Drizzy has an immense love for Tupac– so much so that his newest pieces of jewelry are an homage to the “California Love” rapper. Designed by famed jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills, Drake is now the owner of two Pac pendants– one with a red bandana and yellow diamond accents and the other with a blue bandana and white diamonds. Both pieces feature diamond studs on Pac’s ears, four-diamond tears, a diamond stud as his signature nose ring, and an iced out crown of thorns.

Drake shared an image of the pricey new chains on his Instagram stories with a message that read, “I always wanted twin Jesus pieces.” Jason of Beverly Hills then shared an even better video of the pendants with the light bouncing off the chains, writing, “Thank you @champagnepapi for trusting us with this project. Unbelievable honor to help pay homage to the legend Tupac Shakur.”

When it comes to what went into making the chains, it took 150 hours to make them, over a half-kilo of gold and cost Drake about $600,000.

Drake’s love for Tupac is nothing new, he spoke on his love for the West Coast rapper earlier in his career.

“If there’s anyone I wish I could be like, it would probably be Pac. Aside from his music which was absolutely incredible, I think he drove people with who he was. The way he carried himself,” Drake said. “I wish I had a little more Pac to my persona.”

California Love: Drake Pays Homage To Tupac With Two New Iced-Out Chains was originally published on cassiuslife.com

