Mayor Bowser announced today that DC Public Schools will be held virtually for the first term this fall. From August 31st to November 6th classes for students pre-K through 12th grade will be taught online. Many school countries throughout the DMV have decided to go through with this approach for the new school year as well. With coronavirus cases continuing to rise, Mayor Bowser and Chancellor Lewis Ferebee waited to make this announcement in order to continue to monitor the virus, “Safety will be paramount” Chancellor Ferebee expressed.

The previous plan was to give families the option to take classes online or in-person but as the coronavirus continues to spread in D.C. safety of the students, teachers and staff is being put above all. There are more than 12,000 people who have tested positive and 584 residents have died since the start of the pandemic.

Students without a device or internet access will be provided with the technology needed for online learning. Special education services and English language support for students will also continue.

DC Public Schools Will Be Virtual For First Term was originally published on woldcnews.com