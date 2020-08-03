Riley Burruss Serves Up The Glam On The ‘Gram

Riley Burruss is gearing up to begin her freshman year in college at NYU and showing the world/ gram how grown up she is. The daughter of Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss grew up right before our eyes and what a beauty she is!

Riley, who recently cut her hair off in a big chop, debuted a glam look showing off her graduation glam.

Riley recently graduated from Woodward Academy and has her eyes set on making a splash at NYU.

“So blessed to have received an amazing education, and special thanks to my amazing mom who is the reason I will be going to my dream school. Wishing all other members of the class of 2020 the best during such a hard time NYU here I come ” she captioned her graduation photo.

Riley also underwent a lifestyle change to lose 50 pounds. The teenager turned young woman is really stepping into her own and looking fabulous doing it.

