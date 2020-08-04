CLOSE
Basketball
Dreams Do Come True: The Detroit Pistons Invite J. Cole To Come Tryout

J. Cole At Super Jam 2015

Source: Lawrence Bryant / LB Photography

Could you imagine J Cole playing alongside Derrick Rose, Blake Griffin, John Henson, and Tony Snell! Well, the Detroit Pistons can because they invited the Dreamville rapper to come tryout for the squad and do it “for all the dreamers.”

The Detroit Pistons offer came a day after Master P let the world know J Cole asked him for advice on getting to the NBA. Master P signed to both the Toronto Raptors and Charlotte Hornets in the late ’90s.

 

 

 

 

J Cole who has recently been seen working out with NBA skills trainer Chris Brinkley, recently wrote an article for the Player’s Tribune outlining what caused him not to pursue his NBA career sooner.

 

 

 

The future hoops star (I’m speaking it in existence) recently released his 2nd signature Puma called the ‘RS-Dreamer’. He released his first Puma the ‘Sky Dreamer’ earlier this year, around the time of NBA All-Star game (back in February).

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dreams Do Come True: The Detroit Pistons Invite J. Cole To Come Tryout  was originally published on hot1041stl.com

