Peter Thomas from the Real Housewives of Atlanta has contracted COVID-19. Thomas shared the news on Instagram, saying he neglected to social distance and wear a mask.

“Let me tell you something, wear your mask, wear gloves, practice social distancing,” the reality star said.

Thomas went on to say in his post, he will have to be in the bed for the next seven days before he takes the test again. Lets keep Peter lifted.

