2 Chainz & Rick Ross’ Verzuz Battle: Here’s What Happened [VIDEO]

Over 200,000 people logged on to watch the booty-shaking, lavish life, money throwing VERZUZ battle between Rick Ross and 2 Chainz.

The battle featured many comparable matchups between the two. The Miami rapper even went into his bag to bring out the original “Famous” by Kanye West with his verse. One thing the fans came to a conclusion is that Rick Ross is a storyteller making you feel like you’re living a lavish life and 2 Chainz can always give a lyrical turn-up.

Drake came up in the battle a lot with his features which sparked a possible battle between him and Kayne West.

A Kanye VS Drake battle will never happen but Kanye continues in political pursuit despite reports of him being used to stealing votes, while Yeezy fans are on stand-by for his album.

